Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.39 Million in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,727,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 423.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 462,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,138. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $969.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

