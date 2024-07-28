Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karl G. Glassman acquired 23,800 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leggett & Platt news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman bought 23,800 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,223,708.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,635 shares of company stock worth $773,447. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,838. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

