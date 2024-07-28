Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $925,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PNW traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.71. The company had a trading volume of 492,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,571. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

