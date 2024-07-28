Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,231 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,418,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 71,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 105.2% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 53,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $73.40. 2,563,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,001. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.44. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

