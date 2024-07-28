Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,850 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 102,051 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,469,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 39,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 42,253.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 216,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.59. 291,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $53.10.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

