Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 426.6% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $100.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,948. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Read Our Latest Report on EMN

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.