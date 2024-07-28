Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 15,976 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 215.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at $132,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in PVH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in PVH by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

PVH Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PVH stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $100.05. 537,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.27. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

