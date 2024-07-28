Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,366,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $171.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

