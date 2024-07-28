Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 4,500 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 686.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 293,070 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 69.7% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 214,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NOA traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,622. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $528.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

