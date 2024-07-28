Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share.
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
