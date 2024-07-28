Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.4 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.