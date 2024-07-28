Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HAFC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

HAFC opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1,406.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.