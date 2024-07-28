Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$85.80 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 33.24%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

TSE SIL opened at C$12.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.01. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

