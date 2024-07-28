PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.14.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $129.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 94.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

