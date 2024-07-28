Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

PTGX stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,137,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,650. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

