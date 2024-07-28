Prom 1-Day Volume Tops $1.11 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $7.03 or 0.00010335 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $128.23 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008893 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,015.89 or 1.00042279 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006793 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00073052 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.08311836 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,143,090.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

