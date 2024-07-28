PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target Raised to $47.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRG has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of PROG from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

PROG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.10. PROG has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.23 million. PROG had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.57%. PROG’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that PROG will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Institutional Trading of PROG

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,278,000 after purchasing an additional 105,101 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in PROG by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,021,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,573,000 after acquiring an additional 62,255 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PROG by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 440,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $12,666,000. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $12,572,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

