Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of IPDN opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 13.04.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.