Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,716,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Procore Technologies worth $716,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,804 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $106,738,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $91,158,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $68,005,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

PCOR traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.31. 939,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $4,689,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,557,479.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,511 shares of company stock valued at $20,921,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

