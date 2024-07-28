Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,649,639 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173,367 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,649,639 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,191,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.89. 6,271,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,864. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.50. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

