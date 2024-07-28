Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,006,918 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,771,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.92% of Equitable worth $979,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Equitable by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,233 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,411 shares of company stock worth $6,627,658 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. 1,495,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,064. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

