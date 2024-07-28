Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.53% of Veeva Systems worth $1,317,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,494,000 after purchasing an additional 92,282 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 354,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.43. 1,058,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.66.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

