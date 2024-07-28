Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $833.03 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 101,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Wingstop worth $833,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4,651.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 542.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.89.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WING traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.36. The company had a trading volume of 558,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,882. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $431.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

