Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $759.11 Million Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,046,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 10.41% of BILL worth $759,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,573,000 after acquiring an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in BILL by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,632,000 after acquiring an additional 243,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $95,702,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 974,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,472,000 after acquiring an additional 467,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock remained flat at $52.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,039,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $127.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

