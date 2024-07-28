Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$47.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on POW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$43.06.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$39.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a current ratio of 90.10 and a quick ratio of 107.64. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$40.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5839161 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 54.88%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

