PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 315.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

