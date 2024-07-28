Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Hovde Group from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.22.

Get Popular alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Popular

Popular Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Popular stock opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.86. Popular has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $105.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.57 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Popular by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Popular by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $2,330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Popular by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.