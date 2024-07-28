Piper Sandler Trims SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Target Price to $71.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.25.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 78.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 184.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in SEI Investments by 181.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.