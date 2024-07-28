Piper Sandler Lowers SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SMBK stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $482.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

