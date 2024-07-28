Piper Sandler Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $206.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.74.

GOOGL stock opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.04 and its 200-day moving average is $160.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

