Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of PINS opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

