Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $97.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.87.

PNR opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pentair by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after buying an additional 259,385 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Pentair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

