Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $629.01

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 629.01 ($8.14) and traded as low as GBX 604 ($7.81). Pacific Horizon Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 607 ($7.85), with a volume of 139,037 shares traded.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 629.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 599.50. The stock has a market cap of £550.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,064.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Roger Yates bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 636 ($8.23) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($123,383.34). 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

