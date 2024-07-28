Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $611.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,563,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

