Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Orchestra BioMed Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of OBIO stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. Orchestra BioMed has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 70.18% and a negative net margin of 2,330.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Orchestra BioMed news, insider William Reed Little acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,013. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orchestra BioMed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Orchestra BioMed as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

