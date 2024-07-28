Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Position Lifted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 146,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 127,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 86,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its position in Onsemi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 27,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. Mizuho cut their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,765,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,002. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

