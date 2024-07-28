ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Cut by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5,247.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.