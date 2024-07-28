Oasis Network Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $584.63 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0871 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.47 or 0.04772057 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00041179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08795864 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $9,343,950.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

