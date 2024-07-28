Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0853 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $572.74 million and $6.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.76 or 0.04795492 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00040476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001826 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08553247 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $9,867,966.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

