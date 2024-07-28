NYM Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84.31 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, NYM has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One NYM token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a market capitalization of $84.31 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NYM

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,804,260 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 794,804,259.651703 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.10737748 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,590,103.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

