NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $310.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.5 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $253.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.46 and its 200 day moving average is $249.94. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

