NOV (NYSE:NOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. NOV had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NOV Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,995,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,640. NOV has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.
NOV Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on NOV
About NOV
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NOV
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.