NOV (NYSE:NOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. NOV had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,995,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,640. NOV has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

NOV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

