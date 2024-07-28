Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Newcore Gold Stock Up 6.6 %
Newcore Gold stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.23. 16,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,158. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Newcore Gold has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
Newcore Gold Company Profile
