Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Newcore Gold Stock Up 6.6 %

Newcore Gold stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.23. 16,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,158. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Newcore Gold has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

Newcore Gold Company Profile

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

