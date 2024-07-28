National Bank Financial Weighs in on Enbridge Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ENB opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

