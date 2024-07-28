Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Short Interest Update

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the June 30th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nanosonics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NNCSF remained flat at $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nanosonics has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories, as well as research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

