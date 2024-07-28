Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Short Interest Update

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the June 30th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nanosonics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NNCSF remained flat at $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nanosonics has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.
About Nanosonics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nanosonics
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.