Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $428.83.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $510.25 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $282.49 and a 1-year high of $520.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 in the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Murphy USA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Murphy USA by 1,091.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Murphy USA by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $8,949,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

