Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.22

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.22 and traded as high as $10.67. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 475 shares trading hands.

Mullen Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.