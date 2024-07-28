Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.60% of Morningstar worth $211,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.22, for a total value of $2,620,911.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,648,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,882,956.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.22, for a total value of $2,620,911.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,648,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,882,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $86,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $23,001,340 over the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.31. The stock had a trading volume of 140,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,464. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.58. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.38 and a 1-year high of $330.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.