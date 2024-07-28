Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $176.93 million and $3.68 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,129,570,435 coins and its circulating supply is 888,653,974 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

