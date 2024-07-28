Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $492.00 at Oppenheimer

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $454.00 to $492.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $448.50.

Get Moody's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $448.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $458.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.32.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.