Moelis & Company’s (MC) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MC

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MC stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $68.50.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,263.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 510.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.